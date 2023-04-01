× Expand Mars Michael SUSTO at Songbirds on 4/1/23

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $17

General Admission Day of Show: $20

Steeped in Southern Gothic and Psychedelia — SUSTO blends elements of rock, folk, and electronic music, all centered around the lyrical narrative of singer/songwriter Justin Osborne. Osborne founded SUSTO in 2013 while living in Havana, Cuba. The band has release four studio albums along with a collection of live, supplemental, and special releases. SUSTO’s catalogue features a revolving cast of Osborne’s friends and creative partners, including Wolfgang Zimmerman, Johnny Delaware, Ben Bridwell, Madi Diaz, Babe Club, Rose Hotel, dk yama, Persona La Ave, She Returns From War, and others.