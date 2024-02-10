Sweetheart Market

The Commons 4950 Swinyar Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37363

💖Join Shop the Market at for Sweetheart Market at The Commons in Collegedale!Join us on February 10th from 10am-3pm for an enchanting blend of art, craft, and farmers market delights! Stroll through a sea of Valentine-themed treasures crafted by talented artisans, sip on champagne, and sway to live music. From unique gifts to delectable treats, this event promises a day of love and local charm. Don't miss the chance to celebrate with us! 🌹🎶

