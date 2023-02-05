× Expand Staff Photographer Symphony Orchestra Concerto Concert

The Southern Adventist University Concerto Competition, established in 1990, features gifted young musicians in performance with a full orchestra. This year, winning soloists from the competition finals will join the university’s Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Laurie Redmer Cadwallader. The evening will include the pieces Romanze, op. 85 by Max Bruch and Violin Concerto, op. 14 by Samuel Barber, among others. The concert will take place at the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on Sunday, February 5, at 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.