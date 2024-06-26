× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/how-to-talk-to-kids-about-sex-relationships-in-person-class bee

Not sure what to say about “the birds and the bees” to the kids in your life?

Do you feel inept at teaching your kids about sex because you didn't have sex education?

Join us to learn how to talk to your kids about sex and healthy relationships from toddlers to teens!

Topics will include: Anatomy, terminology, boundaries, healthy relationships, the menstrual cycle, pornography, and puberty.

This is an interactive experience where you get to unlearn the misinformation and myths that no longer serve you or the kids you love. You get to learn fact-based, comprehensive information about sexual health.

*** This class is for anyone who is a support to kids. If you are a parent, teacher, aunt, or uncle, you are in the right place!

About the teacher:

Shannon Hamaker has been shedding light on Sexual Health for over 20 years through her presentations and coaching. She is a graduate of the UTC, with a BS in Human Ecology, Child and Family Studies and Sex Educator Certification through Indiana University. She has a diverse background working with adolescents in non-profit settings, sexual health education, and currently as a Relationship Coach.

Shannon loves to support others through presentations, facilitating transformational retreats, and one-on-one coaching. She enjoys interacting with people in an effort to help them feel empowered and confident in their bodies. She loves all things travel and playing outdoors, especially in the beautiful hills of Tennessee!