IMAX, Taylor Swift,
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR
The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!
Pricing:
General Admission - $19.89
Aquarium Members and River Society: $13.13 (Purchase
in-person or by phone to receive discounted Member pricing.)
Showtimes:
Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6:15 pm ET
Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:00 pm ET
Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 pm ET
Sunday, Nov. 5 at 7:00 pm ET