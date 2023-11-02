× Expand IMAX, Taylor Swift, TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

The cultural phenomenon continues on the big screen! Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!

Pricing:

General Admission - $19.89

Aquarium Members and River Society: $13.13 (Purchase

in-person or by phone to receive discounted Member pricing.)

Showtimes:

Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6:15 pm ET

Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:00 pm ET

Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 pm ET

Sunday, Nov. 5 at 7:00 pm ET