TAYLOR SWIFT STITCH & SIP: TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT EDITION - IN-PERSON

× Expand Image via Canva Image via Canva

To celebrate this, coinciding with National Poetry Month, we are having another Taylor Swift Stitch and Sip! In this embroidery class, we will celebrate all things Taylor and learn to stitch your favorite lyric in fabric and thread.

This course is designed to teach participants how to make their own basic 6” embroidery hoop design and learn popular threading techniques. First learn the back stitch to hand embroider your lyric of choice and then embellish your design with a floral border and Swifty additions (like a cat for good Karma or snake in honor of Reputation)! Examples will be provided and demonstrated in the threading styles of running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, chain stitch, and the french knot. A basic introduction to embroidery and all the possibilities!

All embroidery supplies will be provided: plenty of muslin to practice and use, iron-on design to learn from and keep, five colors of embroidery thread, an embroidery needle, and a 6” embroidery hoop — all for you to keep!

Please note: All participants will email their favorite Taylor Swift lyric to The Chattery after purchasing a ticket. Email address is info@thechattery.org. Class registration ends 24 hours in advance.

Non-alcoholic beverages are available. If wanted, please bring your own alcoholic beverages to sip. Cups and corkscrew provided for use.

About the Instructor:

Sarah Olivo is from Asheville, North Carolina and moved to Chattanooga in 2018 by way of Seattle, Washington. Sarah has worked in museums and nonprofits for over 15 years, with a focus on multicultural learning and authentic storytelling. Her experience includes facilitating accessible learning programs and organizing creative collaboration,with a focus on social and environmental justice. Her practice includes reading and writing about nonprofits, museums, and identity. Sarah loves to embroider, garden, hike, and travel with her partner. Check out her page, @thedearfox on Instagram for more embroidery inspiration.