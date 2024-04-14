TEA + TAROT - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Edz Norton on Unsplash Photo by Edz Norton on Unsplash

Get cozy and centered with a guided meditation, poetry, and tarot reading. Your intuition can be a powerful tool to help you make decisions and navigate life in alignment with your purpose. Working with tarot will help you learn to listen and find stillness amidst the chaos.

Teacher Mariah Friend will pull a themed spread for the group and provide journal prompts for further reflection. There will be time to draw your own cards (bring your tarot or oracle decks if you have them) and ask questions for greater clarity.

This workshop will be led on the floor in a circle so please bring anything you need to feel comfortable (yoga mats, pillows, blankets, etc.!) and a journal for writing/drawing. Mariah will bring something yummy and homemade to share and extra tarot and oracle decks to play with.

Give yourself the gift of sacred pause and invite a friend!

About the instructor:

Mariah Friend is a former ICU nurse turned poet, community organizer, grieving daughter, new mother, tarot reader, and intuitive healer. She's spent the last ten years developing a deeper understanding of astrology, energy systems, and whole-hearted living to help others reconnect to their authentic self. Using her gifts of warm hospitality, intuition, and words of affirmation, she guides others home to their unique wholeness.