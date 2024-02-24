Tech Tools for Travel - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

Discover 25 of the best resources on the internet for exploring planet Earth, as well as essential smartphone apps that will make your next trip a breeze no matter the destination. This is a rapid-fire introduction to your new favorite travel tools, but don’t worry — you’ll also leave with links to explore them at your own pace after the class. And they’re all free to access and use!

About the instructors:

Mike and Angela Ballard are passionate about travel. They’ve visited over 150 countries and territories on all seven continents, and they serve as travel correspondents for The Daily Refresh on ABC television (Newschannel 9). In addition to their work in TV, the Ballards are contributors to Lonely Planet, Atlas Obscura, Google, The Family Channel, and more. They also manage We Married Adventure, where they share their firsthand experiences from around the world and provide travel coaching for people who want to have adventures of their own.