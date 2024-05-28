Teen Workshop: Clay Sculpture

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Learn the basics of hand-building and mold-making during this two-part workshop. Using a variety of techniques, teens will create their own whimsical animal figurines. Additionally, an experienced instructor will guide teens through the process of creating their own plaster model for future sculpting projects.

All art materials will be provided. Participants should bring a water bottle and nut-free lunch to the workshop. Clay sculptures will be glazed and fired off-site following the workshop. Participants will be contacted 2-3 weeks later when the pieces are ready for pick up at the museum.

Price:

$75/Non-members

$60/Museum members (passport level and above)

Registration required: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Teen-Workshops-28May2024

Info

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Teen Workshop: Clay Sculpture - 2024-05-28 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Teen Workshop: Clay Sculpture - 2024-05-28 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Teen Workshop: Clay Sculpture - 2024-05-28 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Teen Workshop: Clay Sculpture - 2024-05-28 09:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight