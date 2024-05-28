Teen Workshop: Clay Sculpture

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Hands molding clay

Learn the basics of hand-building and mold-making during this two-part workshop. Using a variety of techniques, teens will create their own whimsical animal figurines. Additionally, an experienced instructor will guide teens through the process of creating their own plaster model for future sculpting projects.

All art materials will be provided. Participants should bring a water bottle and nut-free lunch to the workshop. Clay sculptures will be glazed and fired off-site following the workshop. Participants will be contacted 2-3 weeks later when the pieces are ready for pick up at the museum.

Price:

$75/Non-members

$60/Museum members (passport level and above)

Registration required: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Teen-Workshops-28May2024