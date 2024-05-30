Teen Workshop: Fashion Design

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Sewing supplies

Kick off your summer with this beginner-friendly fashion design workshop. With help from an experienced instructor, teens will design and create their own custom bookbag and screen-printed t-shirt. Teens can expect to learn the ins and outs of choosing materials, adjusting patterns, and hand-sewing techniques. All art materials will be provided. Participants should bring a water bottle and nut-free lunch to the workshop.

Price:

$75/Non-members

$60/Museum members (passport level and above)

Registration required: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Teen-Workshops-30May2024