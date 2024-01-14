Teen Workshop: Open Studio

Hunter Museum of American Art
A photo of a table scattered with collaging materials.
During this free workshop, the Hunter Museum will be opening our studio for teens and tweens to create artwork with their peers. All materials provided.
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Hunter Museum of American Art
