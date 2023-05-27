trusse11
TNPirate
Tennessee Pirate Fest
Time travel to the Age of Piracy
Last 2 weekends in May 2023
(Sat/Sun and Monday of Memorial Day)
May 20-21 • 11a–6p EST
May 27-28-29 • 11a–6p EST
Straight up 27 from Chattanooga, just past I-40.
to
TN Medieval Faire Grounds 550 Fiske Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37748
trusse11
TNPirate
Tennessee Pirate Fest
Time travel to the Age of Piracy
Last 2 weekends in May 2023
(Sat/Sun and Monday of Memorial Day)
May 20-21 • 11a–6p EST
May 27-28-29 • 11a–6p EST
Straight up 27 from Chattanooga, just past I-40.
Food & DrinkCousins Maine Lobster
-
Outdoor This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicFiesta Tuesday with Eric Kirkendoll
-
Concerts & Live MusicSangria Flights with Sam Steadman
-
Concerts & Live MusicDixon's Violin at Redbud - Chattanooga
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Junkurth
-
Charity & Fundraisers Health & Wellness SportsIRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Service Project
-
Kids & Family Markets This & ThatFree Pancake Breakfast
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Theater & DanceSchool Showcase 2023
Parties & ClubsLatin Night!
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Kids & FamilyWild Kratts: Ocean Adventure
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.