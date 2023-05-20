× Expand trusse11 PirateFest23

Tennessee Pirate Fest

Time travel to the Age of Piracy

Last 2 weekends in May 2023

(Sat/Sun and Monday of Memorial Day)

May 20-21 • 11a–6p EST

May 27-28-29 • 11a–6p EST

Straight up 27 from Chattanooga, just past I-40.