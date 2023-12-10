Textile Trunk Show & Sale

× Expand textile design by collage project textiles shibori scarf

Three textile designers will have hand dyed, embellished textiles, wearables and home furnishings. Open to the public free of charge. Designers: Deborah Houston, Ann Hurley and Ruth McRae.

Their mutual affinity for color, pattern, and textiles, created a common ground for each artist’s personal exploration into hand printed and dyed textiles. The textile designers utilize multiple resources & mediums for their products - from paper, yarn, vintage textiles and antique wood blocks, to custom carved patterns. All pieces are hand dyed and stitched to create unique, functional art and to emphasize the beauty of imperfection.