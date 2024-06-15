× Expand The GEM Theatre TG Sheppard & Kelly Lang

TG Sheppard and Kelly Lang will be performing at The GEM Theatre on Saturday, June 15 at 7:00pm. With 21 number one hit singles and ranked among the top 100 country artists, singer-songwriter TG Sheppard has a passion for music that makes his concerts a must-see experience. After a brief stint as a record promoter, Sheppard returned to his performer roots in the 1970s and released his first hit “Devil in the Bottle.” Since the 1990s, Sheppard has been touring, bringing his unceasing energy and talent to the stage. Joining him onstage will be his wife singer-songwriter Kelly Lang. Known for her extensive career in music writing songs for artists including Lorrie Morgan, Ricky Skaggs, and more, Lang has also performed duets with Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, and Lee Greenwood. Tickets are $45-$50; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling the box office at (706) 625-3132.