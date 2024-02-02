The Northside Gallery First Friday

Northside Presbyterian Church 923 Mississippi Ave, Tennessee 37405

The Northside Gallery, located inside the historical Northside Presbyterian Church, 923 Mississippi Ave. Chattanooga, will be hosting an Open House this Friday from 5-7 pm.  We are excited to present new art works by some of the area’s most talented artists!  Participating are below:

Ellyn Biven, Denice Bizot, Miki Boni, Linda Coulter, Don Hill, Robin Howe, Jennie Kirkpatrick, Margaret Park, Lori Vellkamp Ryan, Candice Stuart, Anh Bao Tran-Le, Jim Tucker, Linda White and Jim Tucker

Enjoy browsing through original works of art and meet the artists who have submitted pieces in acrylic, mixed media, watercolor, oil, metal and fabric art and pastels!  In addition, there will be a “small treasures” room featuring jewelry, miniatures, unframed paintings and more.  Light refreshments will be served and doors will open at 5pm.  Come enjoy a fun filled evening, and the public is welcome!

