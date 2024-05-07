THEATRE AUDITIONING 101 - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash

Have you ever been interested in auditioning for a community theatre production but don’t have a clue what to do? Theatre Auditioning 101 will be an introduction to the world of theatre and a how-to on how to get involved!

Claire, a theatre geek and professional registered drama therapist, will discuss cold reads, monologues, and how to prepare for an audition. Claire’s experience is specific to the stage, but some of these skills can translate to screen acting too!

About the teacher:

Claire Wells is a professional registered drama therapist and theatre geek from way back! As an undergrad student, Claire majored in Theatre for Youth gaining experience in theatre performance and education. Claire went back to school for an MA in Drama Therapy so now she likes to be dramatic and process feelings with folks! She has lived in Chattanooga for almost 2 years and is so excited to get involved in local theatre and creative arts avenues!