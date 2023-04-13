Thirsty Thursday™ | Lookouts vs. Braves

Chattanooga Lookouts
Join your Lookouts for FUN at AT&T Field as we take on the Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Fans can enjoy our $2 drink specials on Thirsty Thursday™!
to
AT&T Field 201 Power Alley, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
