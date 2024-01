× Expand Valerie Radu logo for thistle and mud earth school; purple background with spiral in the center

Join us as we open our earth school to the community! There will be a preview of all the classes being offered in the winter quarter and you can meet and chat with the instructors. Sign up for a class and receive $10 off the class fee! Participate in a micro nature journaling experience from 2-3p. Hot tea and cookies available to all.