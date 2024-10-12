× Expand The GEM Theatre Thoma Gabriel

Singer-songwriter Thomas Gabriel brings his country roots-influenced, genre-straddling music to The GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, October 12 at 7:30pm. The grandson of Johnny Cash spent his childhood touring with his iconic grandparents Johnny and June Carter Cash and released his debut album “Long Way Home” in 2018 – an effort he credits largely to fate. His addictions led to a lengthy arrest record, and multiple years in prison. The solitude of the experience provoked him to explore songwriting again, a journey that he had begun in his youth. His songs tell stories that resonate with audiences across the world as he spreads awareness for those battling addiction like him through his real, raw music. Thomas Gabriel’s musical talent and passion creates personal and compelling performances, making his concerts a must-see experience. Tickets are $40-$46; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling the box office at (706) 625-3132.