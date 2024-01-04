× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art A couple sitting on bench in gallery while viewing artwork

Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our special exhibit Gilded: Contemporary Artists Explore Value and Worth, only on view until January 8. Plus, drop in at our art making station and create Gilded-inspired artwork to kick off your new year with creativity.

Gilded is organized by the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNC Greensboro and curated by Emily Stamey.

Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.