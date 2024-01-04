Throwback Thursday

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our special exhibit Gilded: Contemporary Artists Explore Value and Worth, only on view until January 8. Plus, drop in at our art making station and create Gilded-inspired artwork to kick off your new year with creativity.

Gilded is organized by the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNC Greensboro and curated by Emily Stamey.

Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

Info

