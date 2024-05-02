Throwback Thursday

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our current special exhibition Networked Nature from the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation, only on view until May 5. The evening will feature docent-led guided tours of the special exhibit and presentations by students from the STEM school in the east wing galleries.

From 6-7pm, in connection to the video work featured in Networked Nature, we are partnering with the MFA Foundation and 423 Day to showcase work by the Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild alongside hands-on activities with theater props and guidance from Chattanooga Black Art & Ideas.

Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

to
