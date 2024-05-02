× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art A man sitting on a bench while viewing an exhibition at the Hunter

Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our current special exhibition Networked Nature from the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation, only on view until May 5. The evening will feature docent-led guided tours of the special exhibit and presentations by students from the STEM school in the east wing galleries.

From 6-7pm, in connection to the video work featured in Networked Nature, we are partnering with the MFA Foundation and 423 Day to showcase work by the Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild alongside hands-on activities with theater props and guidance from Chattanooga Black Art & Ideas.

Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.