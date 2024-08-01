Throwback Thursday

to

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our current

special exhibition Art Deco Glass from the David Hauchthausen Collection,

organized by Museum of Glass, Tacoma, WA.

In connection with the Art Deco era, we’ll be featuring a silent film with live

music from Carl Pemberton at 6 PM.

Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges

Foundation’s Access for All program.

