Throwback Thursday
to
Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
The Hunter Museum of American Art
Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our current
special exhibition Art Deco Glass from the David Hauchthausen Collection,
organized by Museum of Glass, Tacoma, WA.
In connection with the Art Deco era, we’ll be featuring a silent film with live
music from Carl Pemberton at 6 PM.
Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges
Foundation’s Access for All program.