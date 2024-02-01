Throwback Thursday and Teen Art Show

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Enjoy FREE admission to the Hunter’s permanent collection and our newest

special exhibition Networked Nature from the Carl & Marilynn Thoma

Foundation.

Inspired by Networked Nature with the theme “Technology & Me,” the

Hunter’s 2024 Teen Art Show features artwork created by local tween and

teen artists and will be exhibited in the museum’s lobby throughout the

evening.

Generous support for Throwback Thursday provided by Art Bridges

Foundation’s Access for All program

Art & Exhibitions
423.267.0968
