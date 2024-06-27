Thursday Night Music with Bemi
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Bemi is a singer- songwriter with a diverse musical background encompassing reggae, soul and Americana. With over 13 years of live show experience, Bemi has honed her craft and captivated audiences with her soulful vocals and heartfelt songwriting. Bemi’s music is a captivating fusion of genres, showcasing her passion and versatility as an artist.
Join us on the patio for a great show!
