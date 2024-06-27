Thursday Night Music with Bemi

to

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Bemi is a singer- songwriter with a diverse musical background encompassing reggae, soul and Americana. With over 13 years of live show experience, Bemi has honed her craft and captivated audiences with her soulful vocals and heartfelt songwriting. Bemi’s music is a captivating fusion of genres, showcasing her passion and versatility as an artist.

Join us on the patio for a great show!

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
14237088500
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Thursday Night Music with Bemi - 2024-06-27 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Thursday Night Music with Bemi - 2024-06-27 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Thursday Night Music with Bemi - 2024-06-27 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Thursday Night Music with Bemi - 2024-06-27 18:30:00 ical