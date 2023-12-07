Thursday Night Music with Gabe Newell

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Kick off the weekend a little early with live music with Gabe Newell. A local favorite musician, Gabe plays everything from Bob Seger and Chris Stapleton to Tyler Childers. Grab dinner and a drink and enjoy the show.

Concerts & Live Music
