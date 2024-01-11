Thursday Night Music with Gabe Newell

to

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Make a new tradition this year and join us each Thursday evening for live, local music! Gabe Newell will be on our heated, enclosed patio playing everything from Bob Seger and Chris Stapleton to Tyler Childers. We see you for dinner and what’s sure to be a show!

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
14237088500
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Thursday Night Music with Gabe Newell - 2024-01-11 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Thursday Night Music with Gabe Newell - 2024-01-11 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Thursday Night Music with Gabe Newell - 2024-01-11 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Thursday Night Music with Gabe Newell - 2024-01-11 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

December 7, 2023

Friday

December 8, 2023

Saturday

December 9, 2023

Sunday

December 10, 2023

Monday

December 11, 2023

Tuesday

December 12, 2023

Wednesday

December 13, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours