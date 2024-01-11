Make a new tradition this year and join us each Thursday evening for live, local music! Gabe Newell will be on our heated, enclosed patio playing everything from Bob Seger and Chris Stapleton to Tyler Childers. We see you for dinner and what’s sure to be a show!
Thursday Night Music with Gabe Newell
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
