× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Tie Dye in the Park - 3 Tie Dye in the Park at Chester Frost Park

Tie Dye at Chester Frost Park!

Chester Frost Park Smokemont Shelter 7872 Causeway Rd. Hixson, TN 37343

Try your hand at coloring your world with a little Tie Dye!

• Wednesday, March 13th

• 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

• Free Tie Dye Experience

• Free Games

• Food Truck

• Free Parking

• Family Fun!

• All Ages Welcome

For More Information Contact Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274