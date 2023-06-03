× Expand Mars Michael Terence Kelley at Songbirds on 6/3

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $25

General Admission Day of Show: $30

TK Presents – The Experience: Passion and Pain

Terence Kelley is a rising R&B artist and entertainer originally from Chattanooga, TN, that currently lives in Nashville, TN. The title of this artist’s soulful album is ‘Heartbreak Is My Life.’ This album encompasses the male perspective of the ups and downs while experiencing heartbreak. This live band experience will take you on the journey of heartbreak and passionate love within a relationship. Terence will be accompanied by professional touring musicians and a GRAMMY award winning instrumentalist to give you a night to remember.