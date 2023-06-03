TK Presents – The Experience: Passion and Pain

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $25

General Admission Day of Show: $30

TK Presents – The Experience: Passion and Pain

Terence Kelley is a rising R&B artist and entertainer originally from Chattanooga, TN, that currently lives in Nashville, TN. The title of this artist’s soulful album is ‘Heartbreak Is My Life.’ This album encompasses the male perspective of the ups and downs while experiencing heartbreak. This live band experience will take you on the journey of heartbreak and passionate love within a relationship. Terence will be accompanied by professional touring musicians and a GRAMMY award winning instrumentalist to give you a night to remember.

Info

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - TK Presents – The Experience: Passion and Pain - 2023-06-03 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - TK Presents – The Experience: Passion and Pain - 2023-06-03 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - TK Presents – The Experience: Passion and Pain - 2023-06-03 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - TK Presents – The Experience: Passion and Pain - 2023-06-03 20:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

May 19, 2023

Saturday

May 20, 2023

Sunday

May 21, 2023

Monday

May 22, 2023

Tuesday

May 23, 2023

Wednesday

May 24, 2023

Thursday

May 25, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours