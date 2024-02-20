TN Songwriters Showcase 2024

Songbirds 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 5:00 PM

Show at 6:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $5

Tennessee Songwriters Week 2024 takes the stage at Songbirds' NEW venue on 206 W. Main Street with qualifying round winners from Chattanooga and Southeast Tennessee. Who will you discover as artists compete to write their music future?

Tennessee Songwriters Week supports music venues, generates awareness of songwriters’ contributions to Tennessee, paves the way for future artists and inspires travelers to experience the state’s music stories, history, attractions, and venues.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
