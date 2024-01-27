TN Songwriters Week Qualifier

× Expand Wanderlinger Tennessee Songwriters Week

WanderLinger is a host location for the Qualifying Round of Tennessee Songwriters week.

Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Tennessee Songwriters Week supports music venues, provides songwriters with live performance opportunities, drives visitation and inspires travelers to experience the state's music stories, history, attractions and venues. Since its inception, more than 3,500 songwriters have shared their original songs across Tennessee stages during the annual celebration in February.

The celebration of the craft that helped put Tennessee on the map, Tennessee Songwriters Week, begins with qualifying rounds at nearly 50 participating music venues in late January. From there, select songwriters will move on to the East Tennessee Songwriters Week showcase Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at Songbirds Foundation in Chattanooga.

The showcases around the state highlight cities and regions that played a major role in the musical development of Tennessee across a diverse range of genres like blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll. One songwriter from each showcase will be chosen to perform at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Cafe during a private event in March. Each of the finalists will also receive additional prizes, including a one-year membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and a commemorative Taylor guitar.

Songs will be judged by quality of the song (original lyrics/melody and clear narrative) and performance (ability to understand lyrics and connection with the audience)