TN Songwriters Week Showcase

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 5:00 PM

Show at 6:00 PM

Seated Show

Admission: $5

Tennessee Songwriters Week 2023 takes the stage at Songbirds Guitar & Pop Culture Museum with qualifying round winners from Chattanooga and Southeast Tennessee. Who will you discover as artists compete to write their music future?

Tennessee Songwriters Week supports music venues, generates awareness of songwriters’ contributions to Tennessee, paves the way for future artists and inspires travelers to experience the state’s music stories, history, attractions, and venues.

