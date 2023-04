× Expand Tomberlin media images NPR's Bob Boilen put Tomberlin's latest album, "I don't know who needs to hear this," at the top of his favorite music list from 2022.

Acclaimed singer, songwriter Tomberlin will bring her unique contemporary folk style to Barking Legs on May 1 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $16 and are expected to go quickly. Buy them at SoftAnimal.org.