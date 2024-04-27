THE TORTURED POET 101: INTRODUCTION TO WRITING POETRY - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash flower

Yes, while the title is a Taylor Swift reference it is much more.

You don’t have to be a Swiftie to benefit from this introductory course on writing poetry. The goal is to get you to write more of it. Write more poetry, your poetry. Everyone has an inner poet who’s been tortured and needs to be saved. Won’t you save the tortured poet?

About the instructor:

Krantzsy Boursiquot is a Haitian American poet learning how to curate the chaos of life. Taking names, name callings, different languages, and failures and turning them into a crisp spring morning, stained with birds’ chorus, with the dancing wind.