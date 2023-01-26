× Expand Commissioner Jeff Eversole Town Hall Event Invitation

WHAT: District 10 County Commissioner Jeff Eversole will present a town hall discussion as part of his ongoing efforts to promote responsible growth and development. The town hall will include a panel discussion, which will explore how the Ooltewah, Collegedale and Hamilton County community can work together to plan and execute development responsibly. Members of the public, especially community members, are encouraged to attend. Coffee and water will be served during the event.

WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Main Program

WHERE: Collegedale Commons

4950 Swinyar Dr.

Collegedale, TN 37363

WHO: Commissioner Jeff Eversole

Hamilton County Regional Planning Association

Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority

Hamilton County Public Works

NOTE: The town hall is open to the public, and advance RSVP is requested for space considerations. Guests can RSVP at http://bit.ly/jan26townhall.