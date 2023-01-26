Commissioner Jeff Eversole
Town Hall Event Invitation
WHAT: District 10 County Commissioner Jeff Eversole will present a town hall discussion as part of his ongoing efforts to promote responsible growth and development. The town hall will include a panel discussion, which will explore how the Ooltewah, Collegedale and Hamilton County community can work together to plan and execute development responsibly. Members of the public, especially community members, are encouraged to attend. Coffee and water will be served during the event.
WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Main Program
WHERE: Collegedale Commons
4950 Swinyar Dr.
Collegedale, TN 37363
WHO: Commissioner Jeff Eversole
Hamilton County Regional Planning Association
Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority
Hamilton County Public Works
NOTE: The town hall is open to the public, and advance RSVP is requested for space considerations. Guests can RSVP at http://bit.ly/jan26townhall.