Triumphant Quartet

Calhoun's GEM Theatre 114 North Wall Street, Georgia 30701

Performing for 20 years, Triumphant Quartet remains a quintessential act in the gospel music industry. Consistently voted a fan favorite, the group has garnered multiple chart-topping hits, as well as Dove, Singing News and BMI Awards, including numerous Quartet of the Year honors. When Triumphant takes the stage, the audience is entertained by the musical variety, the engaging personalities, and the bond that is brought together by years of friendship. Audiences will find themselves smiling, laughing, crying, encouraged, and uplifted. This concert is sponsored by TCC General Contracting, LLC.

