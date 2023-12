× Expand Troubadour Project/The GEM Theatre Troubadour Project

The Atlanta-based band brings all the best of the 1970s rock music scene to the stage through recreating the sights, sounds, and vibes of icons including Led Zepplin, Queen, Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, Heart, and many more favorites. Don't miss these nationally touring musicians and vocalists recreating everything you loved about the 70s. Tickets are $35-$40; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org.