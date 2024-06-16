The True Athlete Project Public Workshop

× Expand The True Athlete Project Untitled (2160 x 1080 px) - 1 The True Athlete Project

Join us for an inspiring and transformative workshop hosted by The True Athlete Project, an organization dedicated to harnessing the power of sport to foster personal growth, mindfulness, and social change. This event is designed for athletes, parents, coaches, and anyone interested in their health, wellbeing, performance and impact on the world.

Event Highlights:

Mindfulness Practices: Begin the day with guided mindfulness exercises aimed at enhancing focus, reducing stress, and promoting mental well-being. Learn techniques that can be integrated into your daily routine to support both your athletic performance and personal life.

Mindful Movement: Engage in activities that blend movement and mindfulness, helping you to connect more deeply with your body and movements. These sessions are designed to improve body awareness, coordination, and overall physical mindfulness.

Play!: Connect with others and tap into one of the main reasons we engage in sport..because it's fun!

Q&A Session: Have your questions answered by experts from The True Athlete Project. This is your chance to delve deeper into the topics covered, seek personalized advice, and learn from the experiences of others. Explore how how you can use your passion for sport to make a positive impact in your community and beyond.

Coffee and Lunch: Source TBD

About The True Athlete Project: The True Athlete Project is an innovative organization that bridges the gap between sport, mindfulness, and social change. Their mission is to develop a more compassionate world through sport, offering programs that blend mindfulness techniques, mentoring, and community outreach to inspire athletes of all levels to make a positive difference.

Whether you're looking to enhance your athletic performance, develop a more mindful approach to life, or learn how to leverage sport for social good, this workshop offers valuable insights and practical tools to support your journey.

Register now to reserve your spot and become part of a movement that is redefining the role of sport in society.