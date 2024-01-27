True Colors: Personal Awareness and Success - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash True colors

True Colors provides strategies to enhance self-awareness, improve communication, and strengthen relationships and teamwork.

Participants will determine their True Colors (Orange, Gold, Blue, Green) by completing exercises using card sorts and word cluster sorts. The traits of each color will be discussed along with the perceptions others have of each color.

Class cost includes True Color test.

About the instructor:

Linda Lester is a retired educator with 33 years of experience as a teacher and principal at the middle school level. She saw the transformation of her school's culture through the use of True Colors. Staff members had greater understanding of themselves and each other. They recognized the strengths of their co-workers and how they could support each other. Years later the staff continues to talk about the impact True Colors has had on their professional and personal lives. In addition to her career as an educator, Linda has served as an adjunct professor for MTSU, worked in retail, served as a pianist for churches, and is currently the Development Director for Door Step Project. Linda's daughter Emily is a professional photographer in Chattanooga. Her son Evan works as a regional airport planner for the Tennessee Department of Transportation. And her dog Scout is the bestest dog there is!