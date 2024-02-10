Twisted Escape Rooms & Behind the Screams Tour

× Expand Ruby Falls Test your wits in Dread Hollow's escape rooms and go behind the scenes of Dread Hollow for an in-depth tour

TWISTED ESCAPE ROOMS: Test your wits in Dread Hollow's hellish escape rooms for one night only. Fan favorites Alan Wayne "The Imitation Killer", Eugene Todd, and Meat The Grimsbys are prepared to defeat anyone brave enough to take them on.

BEHIND THE SCREAMS TOUR: Go behind the scenes with the creators of Dread Hollow for an in-depth tour of the gruesome sets. Hear the stories and see the inner workings of the creation of storylines, staging, designs, and props.

Each Twisted Escape Room and Behind the Screams Tour is a separately ticketed event. Timed-entry tickets are available online only at dreadhollow.com. Tickets are non-refundable.