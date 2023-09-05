Twisted Pine at The Granfalloon

× Expand Twisted Pine Twisted Pine - LIVE ine CHATTANOOGA

If you like Bluegrass check this out! Twisted Pine will be in Chattanooga playing at the The Granfalloon September 5!

Come out for a sweet summer show in the Southside at 400 East Main at The Granfalloon! The show will begin at 7:30pm, with doors opening at 7:00pm.

Cost for other tickets is $18. Kids under age 12 are free for the concert and more than welcome. Tickets are available online at granfalloonchattanooga.com or at the door.

Crepes and cocktails will be offered from Adelle's Creperie. (Adelle’s also has a kids’ menu).

If you were at 3 Sisters last year, you'll remember Twisted Pine as the four-piece who played at sundown — singing of summer, love, and papayas — with wild flute overlaying the traditional string theorists shredding on fiddle, mandolin and bass.

Twisted Pine is Kathleen Parks on fiddle and lead vocals, Dan Bui on mandolin, Chris Sartori on bass, and Anh Phung on flute. Praised by NPR for their "upbeat, poppy vibe; energetic, driving rhythms; and virtuosic solos,” the band takes traditional music in exhilarating directions, as demonstrated at Paste studios https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6hJBc2h70gA

"We’re rooted in bluegrass," writes Twisted Pine bassist Chris Sartori, "continually inspired by explorers like Bela Fleck, Jerry Douglas, and Sierra Hull. Our bluegrass is jazzy, our indie folk is poppy, our grooves are funky."

In addition to playing 3 Sisters in 2021 and 2022, they were voted onto the festival cruise Cayamo, and have played Telluride Bluegrass and RockyGrass, Toronto Jazz, Red Wing Roots, FreshGrass, Grey Fox, DelFest, Albino Skunk, the International Bluegrass Music Association's Bluegrass Live Festival in Raleigh. When in Chattanooga on September 5th, they'll be passing between Earl Scruggs Festival and Bristol Rhythm & Roots.