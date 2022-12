× Expand Twitty & Lynn/The GEM Theatre Twitty & Lynn

The next generation of the most dynamic country duo takes the stage again on Saturday, March 11 at 2pm & 7:30pm. Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of Loretta Lynn, and Tre Twitty, grandson of Conway Twitty, promise a memorable show as they share the stories and sing the songs of their iconic grandparents.

Tickets are $39-$45; reserved seating is recommended and available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.