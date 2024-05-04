× Expand https://thechattery.org/classes/two-part-polymer-clay-workshop-trinket-bowl-in-person clay

Polymer clay is a versatile and playful medium that allows artists and hobbyists alike to bring their creativity to life. From jewelry to trinket dishes, wall hangings, bookmarks, frames or even ear cuffs, the possibilities are endless! In this introductory class, participants will learn the fundamentals of working with polymer clay, including basic techniques, tools, and best practices, and will create their own polymer clay trinket dish.

This class will take place on Saturday, May 4 from 1-3 p.m. and Saturday, May 11 from 1-3 p.m.

**Materials Required**

Please bring a medium-sized, oven-safe bowl that can withstand the low temp of 275*F. A standard ceramic soup or cereal bowl is perfect! All other materials will be provided.

About the teacher:

Claire Millsaps is a clay artist based in beautiful Chattanooga, TN. She lives with her amazing wife and their two fur babes. By day, she is an elementary art teacher in Hamilton County Schools. She started playing around with polymer clay in 2021 and launched her small business in 2022. She loves making jewelry that is easy to wear and makes people happy. When she's not busy in her workshop or at a local market, you can find her curled up with a cup of coffee and a good book.