TWO PART SPANISH 101 FOR BEGINNERS- IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Offered in a relaxed and casual environment, and lead in English and Spanish, this two-part workshop focuses on the development and pronunciation of basic Spanish vocabulary and a brief overview of Hispanic culture. You will learn fundamentals including basic greetings, introductions and other polite phrases commonly used in Conversational Spanish. This workshop is intended for folks with no previous Spanish experience or those who want to freshen up on their language skills.

Please note: This two-part class takes place on the following dates.

APRIL 16TH

6-7:30pm | Part One

APRIL 18TH

6-7:30pm | Part Two

About the teacher:

Fluent in spoken and written Spanish with native proficiency, Michelle Trochez-Brown specializes in high-level interpretation and is a certified TCI Interpreter. In 2013, she founded Move Build Play, a children’s program offering immersive nature play in the mangroves of South Florida. Michelle has over a decade of experience in crafting engaging educational experiences. Her expertise extends to curriculum development, public speaking, and professional development workshops where she demonstrates a commitment to effective engagement.

When she is not teaching, she enjoys hiking the nearby trails around Chattanooga, attempting to recreate traditional Italian recipes and restoring her 1900’s historic home.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - TWO PART SPANISH 101 FOR BEGINNERS- IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-04-16 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - TWO PART SPANISH 101 FOR BEGINNERS- IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-04-16 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - TWO PART SPANISH 101 FOR BEGINNERS- IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-04-16 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - TWO PART SPANISH 101 FOR BEGINNERS- IN-PERSON CLASS - 2024-04-16 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Dining Out & About Town

Calendar Of Events

Monday

April 1, 2024

Tuesday

April 2, 2024

Wednesday

April 3, 2024

Thursday

April 4, 2024

Friday

April 5, 2024

Saturday

April 6, 2024

Sunday

April 7, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours