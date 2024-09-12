× Expand The Signal Tyler Hubbard w/ Alana Springsteen - live performance at The Signal - Concert Hall

Tyler Hubbard

Country

With 21 No.1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Hubbard’s debut solo album, aptly titled Tyler Hubbard, was released in January 2023 and has amassed more than 1 billion streams to date. It features Hubbard’s hit debut solo single “5 Foot 9,” which hit No. 1 at Country Radio, was certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA and has 551M global streams. It also features Hubbard’s second No. 1 single, “Dancin’ In The Country,” which has amassed more than 400M global streams, has been certified Platinum by the RIAA, and marked his second No. 1 at Country Radio. Hubbard has made several television appearances as a solo artist, most recently at NBC’s TODAY Show, and also on the CMT Music Awards, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Hubbard’s new radio single “Back Then Right Now” is out now, and it is the first of Hubbard’s album ’Strong,’ which is due April 12 via EMI Nashville. The Georgia native is supporting Kane Brown on his In The Air Tour throughout early 2024.

Alana Springsteen

Country

A force-of-nature talent with the passion to match, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Alana Springsteen is already an expert at crafting the kind of songs that imprint on your heart forever. After learning to play guitar at the young age of seven, the Virginia Beach native began penning her own songs at nine, and soon started trekking to Nashville to co-write with industry heavyweights. In the tradition of powerhouse female Country stars she grew up on, Springsteen instills her music with an irresistible mix of charisma, confidence, and warm yet fearless honesty.

Now on the precipice of releasing her debut album, TWENTY SOMETHING, as a newly signed artist to Columbia Records NY/Sony Music Nashville, the 22-year-old reveals her rare ability to express complex emotions with impossible ease. Rolling out the anticipated collection in three parts, she explains, “Our twenties, they can be confusing, exhilarating, humbling, and unforgettable. We’ll mess things up, over and over again. We’ll learn, do better, and start figuring things out – the world around us and ourselves. And if we’re lucky … and we do the work … and we love hard, once in a while, we get these glimpses of what it feels like to get it right. TWENTY SOMETHING, that’s the title of my debut album and it’s about all of it.”

An incredibly detail-oriented musician who unfailingly holds her own with studio veterans, Springsteen first cultivated her laid-back self-assurance as a little girl. “Both my granddads are pastors, so on Sunday mornings they’d have me get up in church and sing a solo,” she recalls. When her maternal grandfather unearthed a dusty old classical guitar from the garage, she felt overcome with the urge to play. “The guitar was twice my size and I ended up with so many blisters on my fingers, but I never even thought of giving up,” she says. “It’s like I had an instant emotional connection with the guitar, where every time I picked it up I felt better.”