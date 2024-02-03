The Unconscious In Art: Drawing and Painting - IN-PERSON CLASS

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

In the 1920's artists and writers used "automatic drawing" or "automatism" to derive imagery and writings from their unconscious minds. Take a moment after you wake up and write about the dream you had last night, then spend the morning experimenting with unconscious drawing and painting techniques. We will experiment with these and other techniques to create simple drawings, paintings and group art pieces.

Supplies: All supplies included. You are welcome to bring in writings or drawings of dreams to share with the class. Please dress for mess!

About the instructor:

Christy Singleton is a visual artist and educator. You can find more information about Christy on her website. She also has taught meditative forest experiences in collaboration with The Chattery and looks forward to bringing her expertise in art to students of all abilities, ages and backgrounds.

