Understanding Financial Statements For Business Owners

The teacher of this class, Libby Santin, believes that if you don't understand your books, you don't understand your business! New business owners usually focus on delivering a product or service, not financial statements. Often owners are afraid of digging into their "numbers" which is understandable because the numbers don't lie!

This class will let you face the fear of the unknown by walking through two of the most common financial statements, the Balance Sheet and Income Statement. You'll have an opportunity to work on putting together basic statements using your own or sample financial information.

About the teacher:

Libby Santin founded Libby Santin Consulting LLC, a business consultancy that helps companies Start, Grow and Exit. Libby was the Director of the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Prior to joining UTC, Libby was the President and Co-Owner of Dynamic Displays and Graphics, in Chattanooga. Over the course of her 30+ year career, she has worked in marketing and management roles for companies of all sizes. Libby holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Design from Georgia Tech, earned an MBA from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and is a Quickbooks Online ProAdvisor and a Certified Exit Planning Advisor.