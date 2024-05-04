UNDERSTANDING THE MOON PHASES THROUGH WESTERN ASTROLOGY - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Photo by Ramiro Martinez on Unsplash moon phases

Explore the moon's influence in astrology and learn how its cycles impact our lives and enhance your everyday experiences.

The moon is something most all of us tune into on some level – whether to monitor the tides, to following it for gardening or creating biodynamic wines, to being in awe of its presence to planet earth as we look at the sky. The moon plays an important role in astrology, an ancient language that has been around for thousands of years. In this course, instructor Anne Lloyd Willett provides an overview of the moon cycles as they relate to Western astrology, and leads a discussion for using them in your everyday life.

About the instructor:

Anne Lloyd Willett has over 35 years of experience teaching and facilitating all kinds of 'movement' and is known as a transformational guide, healer, and life coach. She brings a very rich and diverse mosaic of modalities to her work; and weaves in cutting edge information, new paradigms, and a fully integrated body-mind-soul approach to well-being. Her approach incorporates her multifaceted life and comprehensive studies and practice in psychology and coaching, breath therapy, holistic health, yoga, Pilates, astrology, dance, and body wisdom. Also, as an artist, she brings her inspirational angel art to her work. Her approach to movement is through the lens of fascia and tensegrity. She has studied with brilliant teachers from around the globe including master teacher Ron Fletcher, first generation student of Joe Pilates; and she has observed human surgeries live and conducted intensive human body dissections to understand the connections and intricacies of the human body. In addition to holding Private Sessions with clients ages 12 to 101, she is an author, as well as a guest lecturer presenting to international audiences.