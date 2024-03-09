Urban Herbalism - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2024/3/9/urban-herbalism herbs

This is a down to earth intro-level Urban Herbalism mini-course. Urban Wildcrafting is to gather herbs, plants, and fungi from the urban environments.

We will discuss ways to locate and identify the powerful plants around us that can be used for food, medicine, and practical uses, some of which are mistaken for weeds. We will take a short walk around the building to see what plants we can find.

In this interactive class you will learn, make, taste, create, and be inspired! Join us for a brief history of Appalachian folk medicine and how it is applied in modern day. Touch, smell and get to know 10 local, easy to find wild herbs and sample tea blends you will make in class. Learn how to make a poultice and make a salve to take home with you. You will receive a few surprises as well!

About the instructor:

Carmen Joyce, has ancestral roots grounded in Appalachia since the 1700s. She has been a student of the earth since a very young age. She has been making art with plants for more than ten years but becoming a beekeeper helped her dive even deeper into the magic of plants. Follow @rootsofappalachia to learn more about the timing of foraging local plants and tips on use.