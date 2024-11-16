Use Your Illusion: The Guns N' Roses Experience

Use Your Illusion - America’s #1 Guns N Roses experience – will take The GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, November 16 at 7:30pm. The nationally and internationally touring group performs all their favorite hits – from the high-powered vocal stylings to the snake dance and moves of Axl Rose to the blistering guitar solos and swagger of Slash to the precise, rocking rhythms pounded out by Izzy, Duff, and Adler. Use Your Illusion, acclaimed by thousands of die-hard fans worldwide, is a high-energy show guaranteed to entertain! Tickets are $40-$56; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 706-625-3132.

